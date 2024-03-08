Local

Self-defense classes in honor of Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Tristyn Bailey, SPARC Athletics and the St. Johns Middle School Athletic Association are sponsoring Women Against Violent Encounters (W.A.V.E) classes.

The classes are taught by women of SJSO and are focused on teaching women self-defense techniques, situational awareness, and verbal commands.

The next classes:

  • May 4 (9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
  • August 14 (5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
  • October 6 (9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) at SPARC Athletics in St. Augustine.

Click the link to register: https://www.sparcathletics.com/page/class-registration...

