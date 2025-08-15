Semi crash blocks I-95 lanes near World Golf Village | First Alert Traffic

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Traffic is working to get more details on what appears to be a semi accident Friday morning on Interstate 95 near World Golf Village in St. Johns County.

Just after 5 a.m. traffic cameras appear to show lanes are block on the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate.

First Alert Traffic is awaiting details from Florida Highway Patrol and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

