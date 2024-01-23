Send in those photos for a chance to shine on St. Johns County Beaches social media platforms

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Beaches is asking to “give us your best shots... of our beaches.”

Share your pictures of wildlife, sunsets, sunrises, souvenirs found in the sand, and anything involving oceanfront outings.

By leaving your pictures on the SJC Beaches Facebook post, you’ll be looking to be featured (with credit) on their social media pages.

“Show why there’s no better place to be by the ocean,” the SJC Beaches Facebook post said.

You can also submit video.

Leave your submissions in the comments by clicking here, or email them to jpellegrino@sjcfl.us. The post said to be sure to name which beach you were at.

