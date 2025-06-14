Senior citizens targeted by scammers posing as bank fraud department: BCSO

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Senior citizens are reportedly being targeted by scammers claiming they are from their financial institution’s fraud department.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the scammers convince senior citizens to go to their banks and withdraw large sums of cash after telling them that their accounts have been compromised.

Afterwards, they will tell the teller what the withdrawal is for and deposit the money into bank accounts at other financial institutions.

“Another scam involves phone calls being made to members of our community, in which the caller claims to be a BCSO deputy who informs the citizens that there is a warrant for them or their family member. In order for the warrant to be recalled and the citizen to avoid arrest, the caller demands payment of some type over the phone,” said BCSO.

“It is imperative for members of the community to understand that BCSO will never ask a citizen for payment of any type over the telephone for any matter concerning arrest warrants.”

BCSO is investigating the scam and advises people to call Lieutenant David Mancini of the BCSO Detective Division at (904) 259-9218 if anyone has been affected by these scams.

