Sentencing for St. Johns County teen guilty of triple stabbing pushed back for medical testing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Spencer Pearson, the St. Johns County teenager who stabbed three people in Ponte Vedra Beach, asked the judge to push back his sentencing date.

In July, Pearson pled guilty to two charges of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and one charge of aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury with a weapon.

These charges stem from Pearson stabbing his then-17-year-old ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz and two others in June of 2023.

Pearson was scheduled to be in court on Friday for a sentence hearing, but his legal team asked the judge to push back sentencing for medical testing.

According to court documents, “an underlying issue in the case is whether Defendant’s [Pearson’s] suffering repetitive head impacts (RHI) over the course of him playing tackle football from the ages of 6 through 18 causes him to suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”

The judge granted Pearson’s request for medical testing. He will be getting an MRI to “detect evidence of ‘pathologic abnormalities’ which correlate with CTE.”

The testing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Sentencing has been rescheduled for Nov. 22.

