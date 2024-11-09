Local

Series of events happening in Jacksonville to honor World AIDS Day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The AIDS Memorial Quilt The AIDS Memorial Quilt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northeast Florida World AIDS Day Committee is hosting a series of events in Jacksonville to honor World AIDS Day.

The events aim to highlight education, remembrance, and advocacy.

Jacksonville City Hall will host an extended display of The AIDS Memorial Quilt from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6.

The quilt memorializes the lives lost to HIV/AIDS.

There will be a World AIDS Day Service of Remembrance and Hope on Dec. 1. It starts at 7 p.m., with a short memorial walk happening at 6 p.m. The service will be at Riverside Church at Park and King.

On Dec. 2, Jacksonville City Hall will host the 25th Anniversary Ceremony of The AIDS Memorial Quilt. Mayor Donna Deegan has been invited to deliver the city’s official proclamation.

There are many more events happening. You can find a full list here.

