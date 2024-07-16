Seven-mile high-speed pursuit in Glynn County leads to two drug arrests

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department has reported that a routine traffic stop turned into a seven-mile high-speed chase on Monday, July 15, ending in the arrest of two men on multiple drug-related charges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a released statement, the incident began July 15 when two officers from the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Warren Mason Boulevard and Picnic Street. The vehicle, occupied by David Hightower and Darius Hightower, was pulled over. A brief struggle reportedly ensued between David Hightower and one of the officers before Hightower managed to flee the scene in the vehicle.

What followed was a seven-mile chase, with multiple GCPD vehicles in pursuit with speeds reaching 120 mph. The pursuit came to an end at the junction of Golden Isles Parkway and Woodland Way, where Hightower collided with the vehicle. Both David and Darius Hightower were captured by GCPD officers.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered 1.83 pounds of marijuana, 0.04 grams of MDMA, and over $5,000 in cash. The discovery led to several charges against the Hightowers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

David Hightower:

Fleeing and Attempting to Elude

Obstruction with Violence

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

DUI Drugs Less Safe

Window Tint

Darius Hightower:

Possession of Schedule I

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, the non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645, or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

Action News Jax is working to obtain the mugshots of the two suspects.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.