Several people confirmed dead in plane crash at mobile home park in Tampa

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLEARWATER, Fla. — WFTV in Orlando has reported that Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said several people have died in a plane crash near Tampa.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department put out a post on X Thursday night that a call came in at 7:08 p.m. to reports of a plane crash at the Tampa Bay mobile home park.

“We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene,” the post read.

On a 9:30 p.m. update by WFTV, Fire Chief Ehlers said when firefighters arrived on scene they found four mobile homes on fire and located the plane.

The plane that crashed was described as a single-engine variant. According to the FAA, the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35 that crashed after the pilot reported an engine failure.

This is a developing story. For more information on the WFTV original story click here.

