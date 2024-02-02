Several people confirmed dead in plane crash at mobile home park in Tampa

CLEARWATER, Fla. — WFTV in Orlando has reported that Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said several people have died in a plane crash near Tampa.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department put out a post on X Thursday night that a call came in at 7:08 p.m. to reports of a plane crash at the Tampa Bay mobile home park.

“We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene,” the post read.

Chief Ehlers updates the media and confirms there are multiple fatalities from the plane crash this evening. pic.twitter.com/ujxzx7Io9g — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

On a 9:30 p.m. update by WFTV, Fire Chief Ehlers said when firefighters arrived on scene they found four mobile homes on fire and located the plane.

The plane that crashed was described as a single-engine variant. According to the FAA, the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35 that crashed after the pilot reported an engine failure.

The call came in at 7:08 this evening. We arrived on scene at 7:15. https://t.co/cGeeMfm2Sb — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

