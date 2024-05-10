Severe thunderstorm watch canceled, more rain on the way for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The severe thunderstorm watch that was in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia has been canceled, but more rain is on the way.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma has a recap of what our area saw Friday morning:

A line of storms and high winds blew through between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Wind gusts were reported across the Jacksonville metro area of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

There have even been reports of damage scattered about, most notably a roof blown off in Taylor in Baker County.

Rainfall has averaged a quarter to half an inch across metro Jacksonville.

Some spots in Southeast Georgia have received one to two inches of rain.

Showers and storms that move in later Friday should not be nearly as potent.

