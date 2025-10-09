Sheriff: Dog that attacked Palatka woman euthanized

PALATKA, Fla. — The dog involved in an Oct. 2 attack in Palatka has been confirmed and was euthanized Friday by Putnam County Animal Care and Control, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

The dog’s owner signed the animal over to county officials, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog was identified by the victim, who is still recovering in the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. The owner relinquished the dog last Thursday morning, suspecting its involvement in the attack.

“Due to the aggressive nature of the dog toward people and the owner’s relinquishment of the dog, the animal was humanely euthanized on Friday,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

There is no known prior history of aggressive behavior by the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.

