Sheriff: Father arrested after 18-month-old son dies in hot truck, while he got haircut, went to bar

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Florida father is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm after his son died in a hot vehicle.

Scott Allen Gardner, 33, was arrested by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies and Ormond Beach police officers Thursday.

Gardner is accused of causing the death of his 18-month-old son, Sebastian, who was left in a hot truck for over three hours on the afternoon of Friday, June 6.

During this time, Gardner reportedly got a haircut and then went drinking at Hanky Panky’s Lounge.

Medical personnel estimated that Sebastian’s body temperature reached 111 degrees during the incident. Police said Gardner provided multiple false accounts of the events the day his son died.

The same Ormond Beach Police Department officer who attempted to revive Sebastian was involved in Gardner’s arrest, placing him in handcuffs at his mother’s home in Ormond Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.