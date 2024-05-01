Sheriff: Retired K-9 Vader from Baker County has passed

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Scotty Rhoden announced some sad news on Wednesday.

Retired K-9 Vader, who “faithfully and admirably” served in the department has passed away.

Vader began his career in 2017 and retired in 2022.

His resume includes:

100 deployments

60 criminal finds

6 bite apprehensions

Vader didn’t just fight crime. He was an important member of the community.

“He participated in many public K-9 demonstrations to help educate the community and school-aged children about the invaluable contributions of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program,” Sheriff Rhoden said in a post on the department’s Facebook account.

After retirement, Vader remained with his handler, Deputy Mitchell Wight, and his family.

