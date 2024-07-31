Sheriffs Association joins opposition to legal marijuana, while powerful Republican offers support for Amendment 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s men and women in blue are hoping Florida voters will say no to legalizing recreational green this November.

The Florida Sheriffs Association voted unanimously to take a stance against the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State this week.

A new poll released by UNF this week showed Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, with 64% support.

That’s higher than the 60% needed to pass, but now with opposition groups like the Florida Sheriffs speaking out, its future may be less certain.

Past President of the Florida Sheriffs Association Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper argued the recreational pot ballot measure would create monopolies and shield marijuana companies from criminal and civil liability.

“They’ve crafted it where if they sell a product to you, no matter what it is, and it harms you in some way they’re exempt from liability. You can’t sue,” Leeper said.

Leeper also argued the expansion of legal marijuana in Florida would impact the quality of life in the state.

“If you don’t think it will filter down to kids then you’ve got your head in the sand,” Leeper said.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters was also among the sheriffs who supported the stance against Amendment 3, suggesting it would put public safety at risk.

“As Jacksonville’s top law enforcement officer, Sheriff Waters will always oppose policies that could potentially make our communities and roadways less safe,” a JSO spokesperson said in a statement.

While the amendment gained a powerful opponent the week, it also found a powerful ally Wednesday.

“What people are afraid of is a wild wild west situation and that’s not what we’ll have here in Florida,” State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) said.

Gruters, who previously served as Florida GOP Chair, has endorsed the measure.

He argued it could generate more than $200 million in annual tax revenue and the Florida Legislature will have the ability to properly regulate the industry and protect consumers.

“Making sure that we save lives by taking bad products off the streets. Making sure all these products are tested by third parties,” Gruters said.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder predicted the sheriffs’ opposition alone won’t likely move the needle much.

At least not without money, which so far has been scarce for Amendment 3 opponents.

“If there’s money, if there’s ads, these are things that can chip away. You know, a few votes here, a few votes there, suddenly 59 percent is right around the corner,” Binder said.

Meanwhile, Smart & Safe Florida, the committee backing the legalization effort, has raised more than $66 million, with more than $12.5 million still in the bank.

Most of that funding has come from the state’s largest medical marijuana company, Trulieve.

