Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Walk Saturday in Southside, Mandarin, Nocatee area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold another Crime Prevention Walk on Sat., May 4 at 10:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Randi Glossman will be joined by other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Sat., May 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The walk will happen in the Southside, Mandarin, and Nocatee area of Jacksonville.

“This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the sheriff and his staff about crime in their area,” JSO said in a statement.

The walk will take place around Cypress Trails at Nocatee community, encompassing a walk along Cypress Trails Drive, and Apen Leaf Drive.

