Sheriff’s office asking help to find missing teen in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find a missing 15-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, detectives are trying to locate Kaden Snowden who is thought to have run away from home.

Snowden was said to be last seen on Dec. 31, 2023 and may have been wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie.

If you have any information about Snowden’s location you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-719-2005.

