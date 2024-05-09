Sheriff’s office looking for dangerous man who ran from incident on Kingsley Avenue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook has alerted the community to be on the lookout for a man who fled from an incident.

Austin Green took off on foot near the intersection of Blanding and Kingsley. The sheriff’s office is asking people not to approach as he’s considered dangerous.

The incident occurred at Staples on Kingsley Avenue.

Green was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white shoes, and is around 5-foot-10 inches tall.

Call 911 immediately or send the sheriff’s office a SaferWatch tip if you see him.

