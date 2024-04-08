Local

Show us your photos from the 2024 Solar Eclipse!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Solar Eclipse April 8, 2024, First Alert Weather

Solar Eclipse April 8, 2024, First Alert Weather

The day has finally arrived! The solar eclipse is happening on Monday afternoon!

We want to see your photos of your viewing parties -- remember to have safe eyewear if you’re looking at the sun.

Just upload your photos below and we’ll share them during newscasts on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax!

