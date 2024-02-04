Showers and thunderstorms for Sunday

NORTHEAST, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs forecasts cloudy, scattered showers, and a few storms on Sunday.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:

Rain gradually increases from south to north after sunrise.

The Donna Marathon will start dry, cloudy, and cool but light/moderate rain will move in at times during the race.

Sustained winds of 10-20 mph are likely along the beaches with frequent gusts of 20-25 mph.

Periods of heavy rain are likely today, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The strongest of storms today could feature some hail and strong winds, with a low but nonzero chance of a tornado.

Heavy rain will shift north across SE GA in the afternoon/evening, with improving weather across Northeast FL by the evening.

Rain amounts for Northeast FL will range from 0.5″-1″ with locally higher amounts and 1-2″ across SE GA.

Monday trends are much drier but an isolated light shower will remain possible.

Quiet weather returns over land Tuesday with gusty onshore winds keeping surf and rip currents high.

