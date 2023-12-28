‘Sick attempt to terrorize my family:’ Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his home in Naples was ‘swatted’

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said his home in Naples was “swatted” on Wednesday night, the latest case in a line of Republican lawmakers who’ve had fake 911 calls to their homes.

“Swatting” occurs when someone calls authorities to someone else’s house based on a fake emergency.

Scott posted on X about the incident, calling it “a sick attempt to terrorize my family.”

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family.



Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that four Georgia Republicans received “swatting” calls earlier this week.

One of those was against U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who said she was the victim of a swatting attempt on Christmas Day.

