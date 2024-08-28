Sing Out Loud Festival to host free screening of award-winning ‘Path of the Panther’ documentary Sept. 19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival and the Live Wildly Foundation are set to host a free public screening of the award-winning documentary “Path of the Panther” on Thursday, September 19, at Flagler College’s Gamache-Koger Theatre to spotlight urgent efforts to save the endangered Florida panther.

The event aims to raise awareness about the critical conservation efforts to protect the Florida panther, a species threatened by increasing development in the region. “Path of the Panther” explores the challenges facing the Florida panther as its habitat shrinks due to encroaching urbanization.

The documentary follows a diverse group of individuals—including wildlife photographers, veterinarians, ranchers, conservationists, and Indigenous People—who have come together to address the environmental crisis threatening the Everglades. Their efforts have led to the creation of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre network of connected lands and waters that offers a beacon of hope for the panther and other species in the region.

Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly, emphasized the importance of continued conservation efforts, stating, “The Florida panther exemplifies the power of nature and its ability to bring us together. But we don’t yet know how this story will end. We must continue working together to ensure the permanent protection of the Florida Wildlife Corridor so it can bring benefits to both people and nature for generations to come.”

The film screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session featuring prominent figures, including Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner, City of St. Augustine Commissioner Professor Barbara Blonder, and National Geographic Photographer George McKenzie. The panel will address ongoing efforts to protect the panther’s habitat and discuss broader environmental conservation issues.

The screening, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Flagler College’s Gamache-Koger Theatre, located inside the Ringhaver Student Center. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance, which can be found HERE.

Parking for screening is available at the Campus Services Building Lot, located at 107 King Street.

This event is part of the Sing Out Loud Festival and Live Wildly Foundation’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and fostering community engagement around the unique natural landscapes and wildlife of Florida. Through this shared experience, the organizers hope to inspire local residents to join the movement to preserve Wild Florida.

