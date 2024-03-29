Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine in September, tickets on sale now

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Amp in St. Augustine has announced that the Sing Out Loud Festival is set to return to Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine on Sat., Sept. 21, and Sun., Sept. 22.

Headline performances by country music superstar Eric Church and Americana singer-songwriter Bryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen will highlight the music festival.

Folk-pop revivalist Noah Kahan and legendary songstress Norah Jones will take the stage on Sunday.

Other performances from the diverse lineup will include alternative rock pioneer The Breeders, bluegrass virtuosos Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, indie folk singer-songwriter Tre Burt, and much more.

Tickets for the Live Wildly Showcase are on sale now. They can be purchased exclusively online at the SingOutLoudFestival.com website. Single-day and two-day General Admission, General Plus, and Platinum tickets will be available, along with layaway plans for each respective tier.

The Sing Out Loud Festival has partnered with the Live Wildly Foundation, whose mission is to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving Florida’s natural landscapes and wildlife.

“Our team is committed to using the platforms of our programming like Sing Out Loud and the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series to make a meaningful community impact,” Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJC Cultural Events said in a statment. “Our shared values with the Florida State Parks Foundation naturally led us to a partnership with Live Wildly. It’s an honor to collaborate with them, merging art with action to champion land conservation and preserve the environment we all treasure.”

