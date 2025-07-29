Six arrested, accused of 11 Jacksonville shootings including drive-by that killed Great Dane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six people have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in connection with a series of shootings, including the killing of a Great Dane named Naomi during a drive-by shooting last August.

The arrests follow an investigation into a shooting incident on Park Avenue where gunmen fired into an occupied home, resulting in the death of the homeowner’s dog, a JSO social media post states.

Detectives used ballistic evidence to identify two suspects, Logan Kurlin, 19, and Nathan Kizer, 22, and recovered a stolen Hyundai Sonata, JSO said.

During the investigation, interviews with Kurlin and Kizer revealed connections to a group of friends involved in multiple shootings. This led to the clearance of 11 shooting-related cases, JSO’s social media post states.

The suspects charged include 23-year-old Louis Gill and 18-year-old Jeremiah Simmonds, along with Kizer and Kurlin, who face seven counts of attempted murder and other charges related to the death of the Great Dane.

Additionally, 21-year-old Darrell Brill and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, JSO said.

The Crime Gun Intelligence Center is continuing its investigation to determine if this group is responsible for other shootings in the city, JSO said.

