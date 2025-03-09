Six foreign nationals found in Duval were indicted for illegal re-entry into the United States

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six foreign nationals were indicted for the illegal reentry into the United States after being found in Duval County.

The individuals indicted had previously been deported from the US. Those names include:

Cesar Antonio Geronimo-Morales, 34, Guatemala

Calixto Gomez-Lopez, 42, Guatemala

Fermin Diaz, 37, El Salvador

Lenar Donaldo Martinez-Garay, 32, Honduras

Lesman Yohan Lopez-Gamez, 33, Honduras

Juan Jose Resendiz-Gonzalez, 47, Mexico

If indicted, each faces up to two years in federal prison.

At this time, none of the individuals have received the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security for the United States to apply for readmission to the United States

