Six foreign nationals found in Duval were indicted for illegal re-entry into the United States

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six foreign nationals were indicted for the illegal reentry into the United States after being found in Duval County.

The individuals indicted had previously been deported from the US. Those names include:

  • Cesar Antonio Geronimo-Morales, 34, Guatemala
  • Calixto Gomez-Lopez, 42, Guatemala
  • Fermin Diaz, 37, El Salvador
  • Lenar Donaldo Martinez-Garay, 32, Honduras
  • Lesman Yohan Lopez-Gamez, 33, Honduras
  • Juan Jose Resendiz-Gonzalez, 47, Mexico

If indicted, each faces up to two years in federal prison.

At this time, none of the individuals have received the consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security for the United States to apply for readmission to the United States

