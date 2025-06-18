Six sworn Nassau County deputies under investigation, placed on leave

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that six sworn deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office are on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation.

NCSO did not name the deputies involved, but said four are sergeants and two are deputies. The employees involved will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Action News Jax asked NCSO the reason for the investigation, when it first began, and whether it was criminal, but NCSO declined to answer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate and permissible to do so," a spokesperson said.

It is unclear when the sworn deputies were placed on leave.

Action News Jax will continue to follow up on the investigation and provide updates as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]