SJC Parks and Recreation Department announces ‘Passport to Parks’ program for residents

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the celebration of Park and Recreation Month with the launch of the “Passport to Parks” program.

Participants in the Parks and Recreation programs held at County parks throughout July will have the opportunity to enter a drawing at the end of the month for prize baskets filled with park-related goodies.

To participate, individuals must post photos of themselves having fun at the events on Facebook or Instagram using #SJCParksAndRec.

On Facebook, participants will post their event selfies in the comments of the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department’s corresponding post for that event; on Instagram, they will post the pictures independently and tag the department (@sjcparksandrec).

Each selfie at a Passport to Parks event will be another opportunity to be picked in the drawing.

“Exploring our parks in St. Johns County during July is a fantastic way to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jamie Baccari. “From the serene beaches and lush nature trails to the vibrant community events and recreational activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take this opportunity to discover the beauty and diversity of our local parks, connect with nature, and participate in activities that promote health, wellness, and community spirit.”

The month’s events will take place at parks throughout St. Johns County, encouraging residents to explore corners of their backyard they may not have seen before. The events will include:





Geocaching

Popsicles in the Park

Pickleball

Family Bingo Night

Disc Golf

Residents can visit the County website for a printable map of all Passport to Parks activities.

