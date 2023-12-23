Local

ALL LANES OPEN: SJCFR worked on a car fire on I-95 South

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Care on fire on I-95

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a passenger vehicle fire on Interstate 95 southbound at MM327, between County Road 210 and International Golf Parkway.

According to SJCFR, all lanes are blocked.

Action News Jax is working on getting more information.

