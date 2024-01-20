SJSO arrest suspect involved in an armed robbery from Pennsylvania

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received information about the location of a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.

The car was associated with an armed carjacking suspect.

According to SJSO, Gaby Zaidman, 41, was seen sitting in the driver seat of a white Lexus in the parking lot of the Flying J gas station on 950 SR 206 West.

Further investigation revealed that Zaidman was wanted out of Pennsylvania for armed robbery. Deputies searched the vehicle and found several guns, drug paraphernalia, and stolen jewelry inside.

Zaidman was arrested for the warrant and also charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Less than 20 grams of Marijuana.

