Police confirm body discovered at Ponte Vedra Beach is of missing teen who disappeared at Jacksonville Beach Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The body found in Saint Johns County just south of the county line of Jacksonville Beach. has been confirmed to be that of the 15-year-old swimmer who went missing from Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Beach Police. The family has been notified.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Beach Police Department are on scene at the discovery of a body near Ponte Vedra Blvd on the beach. This is confirmed to be the 15-year-old swimmer who went missing from Jacksonville Beach on Saturday. This is an active… pic.twitter.com/t7LxQkmzl4 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) September 23, 2024

Original: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) confirmed to Action News Jax that a body was found on Ponte Vedra Beach Monday morning. However, authorities have not yet identified if it is the missing teenager who disappeared on Saturday at Jacksonville Beach.

“We are investigating a deceased body found on Ponte Vedra Beach. We haven’t confirmed if it’s the missing teenager yet,” said SJSO Lt. George Harrington.

The 15-year-old boy was last seen swimming near 5th Avenue South off Jacksonville Beach just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A search effort, involving multiple agencies, has been ongoing since the teen’s disappearance. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, SJSO, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Air Unit, the JSO Marine Unit, and the U.S. Coast Guard have been working together to locate the teen.

The search transitioned to a recovery operation later Saturday evening, with authorities acknowledging that the teenager was unlikely to have survived after such an extended time in the water.

The teen is described as:

15 years old

Black

5′8″ tall

120 lbs

High-top fade hairstyle

Last seen wearing black and red swim trunks

Wearing black and red swim trunks

The First Alert Weather Team issued a red flag warning on Saturday due to dangerous rip currents. Officials are urging beachgoers to heed these warnings and swim only in designated areas.

