SJSO: Deputies Investigating Bomb Threat on Second Day of School

St. Johns County — On the second day of school St. Johns County deputies are on-site at Creekside High School off of Longleaf Pine Parkway investigating a bomb threat this morning.

SJSO announced on social media there is a large law enforcement presence on campus along with K9 personnel conducting the search.

𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐊𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓:

SJSO is investigating a bomb threat made towards Creekside High School this morning. There is a large law enforcement presence on campus while a K9 and SJSO personnel conducts a search of the school. More updates to… pic.twitter.com/7H8eiSAls6 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) August 12, 2025

Creekside High was notified around 8am that deputies received a bomb threat directed at the school. In a statement to parents, the school administration says deputies are “currently clearing the campus and we will notice you once campus has been cleared. We understand and respect that some parents and students may make the decision to remain at home today. All student absences today will be excused. Thank you for your continued support and keeping our school safe”.

No other details on this investigation have been made available so far.

©2025 Cox Media Group