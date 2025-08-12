Local

SJSO: Deputies Investigating Bomb Threat on Second Day of School

By Ben Fridkis
St. Johns County — On the second day of school St. Johns County deputies are on-site at Creekside High School off of Longleaf Pine Parkway investigating a bomb threat this morning.

SJSO announced on social media there is a large law enforcement presence on campus along with K9 personnel conducting the search.

Creekside High was notified around 8am that deputies received a bomb threat directed at the school. In a statement to parents, the school administration says deputies are “currently clearing the campus and we will notice you once campus has been cleared. We understand and respect that some parents and students may make the decision to remain at home today. All student absences today will be excused. Thank you for your continued support and keeping our school safe”.

No other details on this investigation have been made available so far.

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

