SJSO, family of Tristyn Bailey to offer internet safety presentation for public safety

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation regarding internet safety for the public tonight.

In partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the family of Tristyn Bailey, the presentation aims to educate Middle and High School students and their parents/guardians on internet safety.

Programs at the event include:

Internet safety presentation featuring HSI Project iGuardian curriculum

Women Against Violent Encounters (WAVE) overview by SJSO self-defense instructors

Panel discussion (Q&A) with HSI Special Agents, SJSO ICAC Detectives, and the Bailey Family

The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at Anchor Faith Church.

