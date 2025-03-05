Local

SJSO, family of Tristyn Bailey to offer internet safety presentation for public safety

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office SJSO logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation regarding internet safety for the public tonight.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the family of Tristyn Bailey, the presentation aims to educate Middle and High School students and their parents/guardians on internet safety.

Programs at the event include:

  • Internet safety presentation featuring HSI Project iGuardian curriculum
  • Women Against Violent Encounters (WAVE) overview by SJSO self-defense instructors
  • Panel discussion (Q&A) with HSI Special Agents, SJSO ICAC Detectives, and the Bailey Family

The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at Anchor Faith Church.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!