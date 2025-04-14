SJSO to host Teen Driving Challenge for upcoming drivers this summer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a teen driver challenge later this Summer.
The program, connected directly through the Florida Sheriffs Association, aims to help student drivers improve their driving skills through help from deputies during a one-day class.
Student drivers are required to provide their own vehicles to participate.
The program will be held on the following dates from 8 am to 3 pm:
- June 10, 2025
- June 11, 2025
- June 12, 2025
- June 17, 2025
- June 18, 2025
- June 19, 2025
- June 20, 2025
- June 23, 2025
- June 24, 2025
- June 25, 2025
- June 26, 2025
- July 8, 2025
- July 9, 2025
- July 10, 2025
- July 15, 2025
- July 16, 2025
- July 17, 2025
- July 18, 2025
- July 21, 2025
- July 22, 2025
- July 23, 2025
- July 24, 2025
Space is limited and registration is required, click HERE to learn more.
