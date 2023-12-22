SJSO made three arrest that led to federal indictments and sentences

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — A long-term interstate narcotics trafficking investigation by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Detectives has resulted in federal indictments and sentences.

In November 2021, SJSO attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Andrew Tyler Harp, who deputies knew had a suspended license.

Harp refused to stop and later fled on foot from the vehicle. He was taken into custody after being located by an SJSO Apprehension Canine. Deputies located drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and over 985 grams of Methamphetamine.

SIU Detectives joined the investigation and discovered evidence of a larger conspiracy involving an inmate in a South Carolina Correctional Facility, Zachariah Ryan Luke, who was using contraband cell phones to orchestrate acquiring and distributing large amounts of Methamphetamine, utilizing co-conspirators on the outside, including Harp and another person, Evin Rae Davenport.

This investigation involved collaboration with numerous agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

