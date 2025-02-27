SJSO: Man accused of threatening St. Augustine church had shotgun, baseball bats in his car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he made threats against a St. Augustine church.

Tityus Leon Davonte Mitchell, 30, is facing a felony charge of written threats to kill and a misdemeanor of disrupting a school function, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Thursday.

SJSO was notified of the threats and the “Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) analysts discovered social media posts from Mitchell making specific threats of violence towards the church and staff members,” the post said.

Anchor Faith Church put its school on lockdown and deputies remained on the campus.

Deputies found Mitchell in a car near County Road 210 and Russell Sampson Road in Northern St. Johns County.

SJSO said a shotgun, ammunition, axe, two baseball bats, two machetes, marijuana, and ski masks were found in his car.

Anchor Faith posted on its Facebook page after he was taken into custody, saying “We want to continue praying for the individual, for their mental state, their family, and those involved. Our desire is that God’s peace would reign supreme in this situation.”

