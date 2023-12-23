Local

SJSO: Search and rescue is looking for a missing kayaker in St. Augustine

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue operations are currently looking for a missing kayaker.

They are looking for the Kayaker in the St. Augustine Inlet in the Vilano area.

The US Coast Guard is leading search operations, assisted by SJSO, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and FWC.

Action News Jax is working on getting more information.

