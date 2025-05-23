Skeletal remains of 2 people found under Sidney Lanier Bridge, Glynn County Police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Skeletal remains of two people have been found under the Sidney Lanier Bridge, the Glynn County Police Department confirmed Friday.

The remains were first located Thursday, GCPD said.

The Brunswick Police Department is expected to share more information about the discovery later Friday afternoon.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

