Smelling smoke? It’s likely a wildfire in Marion County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Marion County wildfire You can smell the smoke in Jacksonville (Credit: Florida Forest Service)
If you smell smoke on Saturday morning, a wildfire burning in Marion County could be the reason why.

The Florida Forest Service was able to contain a wildfire burning near Highway 314 overnight.

Evacuation orders in the area have been lifted.

So far, there have been no reports of structures damaged.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the area, and smoke could impact traffic.

