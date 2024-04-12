'So grateful:' Members of JSO meet the woman they rescued from retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A heartfelt reunion tonight as members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office met the woman they rescued after her car hydroplaned into a retention pond. Action News Jax first told you when it happened two months ago.

Georgiana Ortiz says if it weren’t for the quick actions of the JSO patrol officers, she wouldn’t be here today. She says she wanted to meet them to say thank you in person – especially because she says she has a lot to live for as a single mother with a child with special needs.

“It’s so good to see you guys,” Ortiz said as she reunited with the officers.

It’s not every day survivors get to meet their heroes, but tonight, Ortiz did.

She got emotional up as she told them, “I seriously appreciate all your help, honestly. You guys made sure that again, a mother was able to come back home and it seriously means the world to me. It definitely means a lot to my son as well.”

Lots of tears as Ortiz thanked three JSO officers for saving her life.

“Every single day I’ve just been so grateful for everything you guys have done,” Ortiz said.

It’s a morning she says she will never forget. At 5 a.m. on February 18th, Ortiz says she had just dropped off her 9-year-old son at the babysitter’s house when her car hydroplaned into a retention pond. She says the roads were slick when she lost control of her car while taking the St. Johns Bluff exit off I-295. Ortiz immediately called 911.

In the 911 call, you could her saying, “I’m in the lake, I’m in the lake. My car is going in – it’s going in the lake. It’s going in the lake, please, please help me.”

She also recorded video as water filled her car.

“Everything was happening so fast,” Ortiz said. “Right as the car got dark, the water was rising towards my chest, and that’s when they broke in through a window and pulled me out in time

She said the only thing that mattered in that moment was surviving for her son who has autism.

“I didn’t want to die, I kept on thinking about my son the entire time,” Ortiz said. “I’m the only one that my son has in Florida.”

Ortiz says she has survived a lot of traumas in her life – including an abusive relationship.

“For me and my son’s safety, we had to relocate to a different part of Florida, which is also why it’s important that I was able to express that gratitude it to the people that rescued me,” Ortiz said.

The officers all said they were happy to see her live and well with a smile on her face.

After the reunion, the officers gave Ortiz and her son a special ride home.

Now, because she lost her car in the accident, Ortiz says she is currently using public transportation, Ubers, and a bike.

But when Ortiz gets another car, she says will buy safety equipment for her car, including a hammer to bust out her window.

If you want to help Ortiz, you can access her GoFundMe page.

