Local

Soccer, tennis camp among summer camp offerings from City of Jacksonville’s JaxParks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jax summer camp 2024 sessions.

Jax summer camp 2024 sessions Jax summer camp 2024 sessions. (JaxParks)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks, the City of Jacksonville’s parks department, is offering a wide array of camps this summer for children and teens.

The camps that will be offered include Summer Camp, Soccer & Futsal Fun Summer Camp, Tennis Camp, Teen Power, Rec N’ Roll, and Teen Warehouse.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

All of the parks require registration online in the JaxParks registration system.

For more information about dates, times, and locations, visit the JaxParks website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!