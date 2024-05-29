Soccer, tennis camp among summer camp offerings from City of Jacksonville’s JaxParks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks, the City of Jacksonville’s parks department, is offering a wide array of camps this summer for children and teens.

The camps that will be offered include Summer Camp, Soccer & Futsal Fun Summer Camp, Tennis Camp, Teen Power, Rec N’ Roll, and Teen Warehouse.

All of the parks require registration online in the JaxParks registration system.

For more information about dates, times, and locations, visit the JaxParks website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.