Social media video captures apparent road rage outside Jacksonville Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A social media video showed a road rage incident outside a Jacksonville Publix.

It happened on the Westside off of 103rd Street.

Watch the full video below (explicit language warning):

In the video, you can see a woman driving a Jeep cut off a Honda. Then things escalate when the woman in the Jeep gets out of her car.

Tia Taylor was there and recorded the incident.

“She pulls over, cuts in front of the guy, starts screaming at him, throwing glass. It was crazy,” Taylor told us.

Once a security officer approaches, the woman gets back in the Jeep, drives in a large circle in front of the store, and stops just as her bumper gets within feet of onlookers. She then drove off.

Publix managers told Action News Jax that they filed a police report after the incident.

We reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for an incident report. We’re still waiting to hear back.

