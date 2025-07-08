Some Clay County residents could see an increase in their electric bill

Clay County, Fla — Clay County commissioners are considering a proposal to raise the local utility tax from 4% to 10% — a 6% increase that would apply to electric bills for those within unincorporated portions of the county, including customers of Clay Electric.

This potential increase would more than double the current utility tax rate, increasing an average bill by approximately $6 per month or $72 per year for customers using approximately 1,500 kWh of electricity. Overall, it’s about a $7 million increase.

Leroy Edwards is a resident of Clay County and a former candidate for the Board of Commissioners. He is opposed to the rate hike and says, “The developers should be the ones picking up this extra tax, not the residents.”

Edwards went on to state he thinks the county needs to be more transparent about the proposed increase and what the money would be used for.

Clay Electric is encouraging members to attend upcoming public meetings:

July 8 – Clay County Board of County Commissioners Workshop, 9 a.m.;

Clay County Commission Meeting, 4 p.m.

July 22 – Clay County Commission Meeting, 4 p.m.

All meetings offer opportunities for public comment.

WOKV has reached out to the Clay County Board of Commissioners for comment on the proposed hike.

