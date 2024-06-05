Local

Some suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder out of jail on bond

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax
Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta.

Out of jail Action News Jax has confirmed three people allegedly connected to the 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County are out of jail on bond. (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people allegedly connected to the 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County are out of jail on bond.

Action News Jax told you in July when 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph’s body was found in the water near Gilligan’s Island.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Four people -- Anthony Scott Mistretta, Debra Leane Doughtery, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, Bernice Rose McGuire -- have been indicted on murder charges in connection to Mamph’s killing

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax Kennedy and McGuire bonded out of jail.

Kennedy was granted a $250,00 bond and McGuire was granted a cash bond of $230,100, according to the Camden County Clerk’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dougherty filed for bond, but it was later withdrawn, and no motion for bond was ever filed for Misretta.

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder but is not facing a murder charge.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Robinson is out of jail on a recognizance bond. That means she has a curfew and must reside in Camden County.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!