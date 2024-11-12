Sources: Jacksonville official will run to fill Mike Waltz’s seat in Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Florida Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser, according to the Associated Press. This leaves his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives open.

Waltz is currently the congressman for Florida’s 6th District, which includes southern St. Johns County. He just won his fourth term in Congress last week.

In Congress, Waltz served on the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees.

Sources told Action News Jax Ben Becker that a special election for Waltz’s seat will happen in late spring, most likely in May.

They also said Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond is planning to run.

Becker reached out to Diamond who wouldn’t directly confirm but said “he is excited to talk about the future soon.”

Currently, Diamond is stationed in Palm Coast with the Florida National Guard.

Under Florida law, Diamond would have to move to the 6th Congressional District if he were to win the election.

