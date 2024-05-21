Sources say one dead in officer-involved shooting on New Berlin Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned from two sources that one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident took place on New Berlin Road and North Main Street.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more details.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.