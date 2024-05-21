Local

Sources say one dead in officer-involved shooting on New Berlin Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned from two sources that one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting.

The incident took place on New Berlin Road and North Main Street.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more details.

