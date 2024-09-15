Southeastern Grocers pledges to donate over 1 million meals to Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, has pledged to donate more than one million meals to Feeding America during Hunger Action Month this September.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The donation is part of SEG’s ongoing partnership with Feeding America to help combat hunger across the Southeast.

For every download of the Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie Rewards apps, SEG will donate $1 to Feeding America, up to $100,000. Each dollar provides 10 meals to families facing food insecurity. The company’s Rewards program, which offers exclusive savings, has been recognized in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2024.

“We know that no one can thrive on an empty stomach,” said Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for SEG. “As a local grocer, we believe it is our responsibility to nourish our communities and empower neighbors to live their happiest, healthiest lives.”

In addition to this pledge, SEG is donating an additional $70,000 to seven Feeding America partner food banks and hosting seven mobile food pantry events throughout September, distributing over 105,000 pounds of food. Feeding America’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Lauren Biedron, expressed gratitude for SEG’s ongoing support, stating, “Every action—no matter how big or small—brings us closer to ending hunger together.”

SEG is also hosting events in partnership with local organizations, including the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund and THE PLAYERS Championship, to support families affected by childhood cancer. The company will conclude Hunger Action Month by hosting a community meal for over 70 seniors at The Bistro, part of Feeding Tampa Bay’s campus

Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month is held annually to raise awareness of food insecurity nationwide, with 1 in 7 people in the U.S. struggling with hunger, according to the USDA.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.