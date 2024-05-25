Southeastern Grocers salutes U.S. military families with community donation and matching program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, launched its 7th annual community donation program in support of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military members.

From now until June 18, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can pay tribute to U.S. military heroes while shopping at their local stores by donating $1 or $5 or rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout.

In observance of Memorial Day, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation will match all customer donations made May 24 through 27. This matching program ensures every generous cent contributed will have double the impact, helping provide scholarships to the families who have sacrificed so much.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our military communities embody incredible strength and resilience, and this cause is close to our hearts, especially here in the Southeast, where so many of our service members call home. Our annual community donation program is our way of standing with the families who have endured great sacrifice for our country, providing them with the support and recognition they deserve. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of these courageous families and honor the memory of their loved ones.”

Since the beginning of its partnership in 2018, SEG has donated more than $7.5 million to Folds of Honor with the help of its generous customers, associates and foundation. The funds have provided more than 1,500 educational scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. military service members.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “The folded flag is a constant reminder of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. At Folds of Honor, our mission to equip and educate the ones they left behind wouldn’t be possible without patriotic companies like Southeastern Grocers. We’re thankful for the brave service members who answered the call to duty; and for our partners who continue to show up and embrace their call to give back.”

All funds raised during SEG’s community donation program go directly to Folds of Honor in support of its mission: honoring the sacrifice of U.S. military heroes by providing life-changing scholarships to their loved ones. Scholarships awarded through Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate or professional program.

Folds of Honor has provided more than 52,000 educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled military service members since 2007.

During the month of May, SEG associates will commemorate veterans by planting flags at Florida National Cemetery (Bushnell), Jacksonville National Cemetery, Sarasota National Cemetery and Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park (Baton Rouge). SEG is also honoring its own associates who have served by providing them with American flag pins, allowing others to easily recognize and thank them for their service.

