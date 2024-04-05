Local

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral (SpaceX)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX said it has successfully launched another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m. Friday.

The rocket will send 23 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

