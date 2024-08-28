SpaceX rocket booster tips over and appears to explode after launch off Florida’s coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster tipped over and seemingly exploded after successfully launching 21 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast early Wednesday morning.

Despite a delay in the Polaris Dawn mission early Wednesday, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast later that morning.

‘The rocket, carrying 21 Starlink satellites, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The deployment of these satellites will contribute to expanding SpaceX’s global high-speed internet network.

However, following the successful launch, the mission encountered an issue when the rocket’s first-stage booster tipped over after landing on its targeted droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Initial reports suggest the booster may have exploded upon impact.

SpaceX confirmed on social media that this was the booster’s 23rd mission.

Teams are currently assessing the booster’s flight data to determine the cause of the incident.

After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship. Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status. This was the booster's 23rd launch. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024

