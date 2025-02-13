‘Spark the Flame’ fire camp returns to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The City of St. Augustine Fire Department’s girl’s empowerment camp, called Spark the Flame, is returning for the second time.

Middle schoolers can attend on Apr. 18. Apr. 19 is for high schoolers.

The goal of the camp is to introduce girls to the fire service while empowering and encouraging them.

It will include things like:

Tool demonstrations

Rappelling with the Technical Rescue Team

Search and Rescue

Spraying the fire hose

Obstacle course

Fire safety/prevention education

Team bonding/Confidence building activities

Work on trust, communication, and teamwork

Click here to apply for the camp.

Applications close Feb. 28. Those selected will be notified on Mar. 7.

