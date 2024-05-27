Spay Jax program provides free spay and neuter services to Duval County residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast No More Homeless Pets offers free spay and neuter procedures for Duval County residents.

It’s possible through the SpayJax program, which the Jacksonville city government pays for.

You must be part of a specific program or meet income guidelines to qualify. You can find a list of qualification requirements here.

At your appointment, you must bring your pet’s city license tag, your picture ID, proof of residence in Duval County, and proof that you meet the qualification requirements.

To schedule an appointment, call 904-425-0005.

