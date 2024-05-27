Local

Spay Jax program provides free spay and neuter services to Duval County residents

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Free spay neuter program First Coast No More Homeless Pets offers free spay and neuter procedures for Duval County residents through the SpayJax program,

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast No More Homeless Pets offers free spay and neuter procedures for Duval County residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s possible through the SpayJax program, which the Jacksonville city government pays for.

You must be part of a specific program or meet income guidelines to qualify. You can find a list of qualification requirements here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At your appointment, you must bring your pet’s city license tag, your picture ID, proof of residence in Duval County, and proof that you meet the qualification requirements.

To schedule an appointment, call 904-425-0005.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!