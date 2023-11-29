‘Speak up and get involved:’ Jacksonville mom wants justice for her son who was shot and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mom is searching for answers after she said her son was shot and killed last November at an apartment complex.

Now a year later, no arrests have been made, and the family is seeking justice for Gabriel Devoe.

Wednesday morning, Gabriel’s family and friends all gathered together at the Justice Coalition, on the Westside.

They are asking for help from the community to find the person responsible for his death and announced a reward increase for anyone with information that will help solve the murder of Gabriel Devoe.

Gabriel was a son and a college student.

“My 23-year-old son, who was in the last semester of college in Georgia, had his whole life in front of him,” said Rose Devoe, Gabriel’s mom.

She never imagined November 2022, would be the last time she would see her 23-year-old son.

“My son kissed my right cheek; told me he’d be back, and I never saw home again,” said Rose.

Rose said Gabriel was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Jacksonville.

“That person took everything from Gabriel, and he took our Gabriel, our everything,” said Rose.

As a mom, Rose wants this to be a call for other mothers who have lost children to deadly shootings or other acts of violence.

“There is no greater pain than the loss of a child,” said Rose. “We’ve got to stop sitting back, spectating or praying that our sons and daughter will come home safely, we have got to put action behind that prayer and speak up and get involved.”

If you have any information, even the smallest tip, could help.

You’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904.630.0500. Or to stay anonymous you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS (8477).

